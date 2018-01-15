Where in the World is Riata Ranch

This month, while Riata Ranch performers are wowing audiences at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colo., there are buses and billboards in the Los Angeles area and in markets around the country touting a new season of the FX cable channel’s Baskets, which features Remington, one of Riata’s best-known trick-riding horses.

The National Western Stock Show, established in 1906, is the premier livestock, rodeo, and horse show in the nation, serving agricultural producers and consumers from around the world.

The show is held every January for 16 days. This year, it runs from January 6 to 21.

This is a nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event that also consists of one of the country’s largest horse shows, Colorado’s largest western trade show, and three days of professional rodeos. It is expected to attract about 650,000 visitors this year.

In February, the Riata Cowboy Girls will be closer to home, hosting an Equestrian Getaway family weekend at the Wonder Valley Resort and Conference Center in Sanger.

But what will get Riata Ranch the most viewers is when Season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning FX comedy Baskets airs. Jennifer Nicholson, Riata Ranch’s director, and Spencer Rose, trick-rider extraordinaire, will appear in two episodes of the current season, which premieres Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 10 p.m., on the FX cable channel.

But it’s Remington, one of Riata’s talented four-legged residents, who is stealing the show. He is pictured in clown makeup (see above) on a promotional poster with two well-known actors and comedians, Zach Galifianakis, who is also the executive producer, and Louie Anderson. The cast of Baskets, which is set in Bakersfield, stars Galifianakis in a dual role as twin brothers Chip, a failed rodeo clown, and Dale Baskets (get it? Chip and Dale). The show also stars Louie Anderson as the the twins’ mother, Christine — a role for which he won the supporting actor

Emmy in September — and Martha Kelly as Martha.

In November, Riata Ranch celebrated its 60th anniversary. It looks like they are having an epic beginning to their next six decades.