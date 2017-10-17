WEATHER WATCH: October 13, 2017

PHOTO CAPTION: There’s some leaf-popping color occurring in the higher elevations. In the Mineral King area of Sequoia National Park, the aspens have put on their golden cloaks. Fall in the high-country locale may be accessed via vehicle until the Mineral King Road closes for the winter season on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at noon. Currently, free (dry) camping is available at Cold Springs Campground (the water system has been turned off).

Smoke from wildfires in northern regions of the state is impacting local air quality. If smoke or ash is seen or smelled, then air quality conditions are Level 4 (Unhealthy) or higher (Very Unhealthy, Hazardous).

Strong winds remain aloft, channeling down to fire-stricken areas and fanning the flames in the North Bay's Wine Country from the Sierra Nevada and the north. A Friday/Saturday wind event will again intensify, severely impacting firefighters’ efforts to contain the deadly and destructive blazes.