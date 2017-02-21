Youth-focused programs take students outside

CAMP ZAP KICKS OF 2017 SEASON

Camp Zap in Lemon Cove has been hosting local youth since 1999. And during the weekend of February 4-5, more than 100 kids in third through fifth grades were on-site to experience camping and ranch life for a weekend of nature, speakers, competition, and camaradarie.

The camp was founded by John Zapalac, former law-enforcement officer who previously was a Three Rivers resident deputy and Woodlake chief of police. He and his wife, Minerva, began the camp as a picnic for schoolchildren, but it quickly expanded into a weekend-long camp-out to educate Tulare County youth on the importance of staying in school, making positive choices, and respecting their parents and other authority figures.

This month’s young guests traveled from Woodlake, Goshen, Earlimart, and Goshen to attend. They received free transportation to and from Camp Zap via Tulare County’s LOOP Bus, which provides at-risk youth with free rides to free activities that connect them to mentoring and gang-prevention programs throughout Tulare County.

The LOOP Bus is funded by Measure R and the Tulare County Board of Supervisors. It is available to community and faith-based organizations, school districts, and local government entities.

Camp Zap always has a keynote speaker who provides a powerful message. This month’s camp hosted Sgt. Tom Wright, who as a retired coroner for the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, delivered a hard-hitting message. He shared his experiences about the young people who had made poor choices and ended up as casualties and became coroner cases.

“Quite an eye-opener for a lot of the kids,” said Minerva Zapalac.

Meal preparation was provided by Woodlake Rotary Club and Kiwanis of Woodlake. Woodlake High and Visalia Technical Early College (VTEC) students earned community hours by volunteering to mentor and oversee the campers.

Family HealthCare Network staff contributed their face-painting talents, and many other volunteers helped with other activities such as the Viola Faubel Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.

Camp Zap is held three times a year. Besides perhaps experiencing camping for the first time, the kids also ride horses, have face-to-face visits with other farm animals, hike, play horseshoes and volleyball, and receive craft lessons. There are bunk rooms for sleeping (separate cabins for boys and girls), but when the weather allows, most of the campers choose to sleep outside in tents.

The entire camp is free to the children.

How to help— Each September, a Luau is held at the Zapalac Ranch that raises funds for the Camp Zap Youth Foundation.

“The Luau is a fun and entertaining way for the community to come together to ensure Camp Zap continues,” said Minerva.

Camp Zap has received recognition for outstanding service to youth from Rotary District 5230 Governor, Kiwanis of Woodlake, Tulare County Board of Supervisors, Assemblywoman Connie Conway, and Congressman Devin Nunes.

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARKS PARKS YOUTH LEARNING