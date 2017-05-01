Young woman dies after falling into the Kaweah River

A 21-year-old woman, who had just moved to Tulare from Omaha, Neb., within the past month, drowned when she slipped on a rock and tumbled into the Middle Fork of the Kaweah River in the Hospital Rock area of Sequoia National Park. Karissa Jones was reportedly walking alongside the river with her boyfriend and two other companions when she fell into the turbulent water.

Her companions were unable to reach her and called 911. The search-and-rescue response was massive, with about a dozen emergency vehicles with sirens blaring racing through Three Rivers in the mid-afternoon of Saturday, April 22.

In the meantime, the victim was being swept downstream in icy-cold, rushing water interrupted only by rocks and boulders. A man in the area just upriver from Potwisha Campground spotted the woman and was able to get her to shore.

Wesley Mungin of Hanford administered CPR as did the first responders when they arrived on the scene. The victim, who had just turned 21 in March, could not be revived.