WUSD considers virtual speech therapy

At a Woodlake Unified School District special board meeting on Wednesday, March 22, trustees and administrators considered a plan to offer an interactive instructional program with Presence Learning, a national specialist in online speech-language therapy.

WUSD has had difficulty finding a full-time, cost-effective speech therapist as most qualified therapists are employed at hospitals and private firms. Using the proposed online model would connect students with pathologists at an initial fee of $85 per student and an hourly fee of $85 that, according to school officials, aligns with the district budget.

Presence Learning therapists tailor sessions to students’ curriculum and interests using an online library of more than 45,000 activities. Having access to hundreds of therapists online also lends flexibility to the scheduling of the therapy, such as students having access to therapy at any time, even before or after school.

Although new computers would be needed, no new staff would be required as special needs aides are already in place on campuses for speech and language.

Administrators testified that teaching staff and parents support the idea, reflecting the success of Presence Learning in similar schools. Glen Billington, WUSD assistant superintendent, said students in the Fowler district where he was previously employed have benefited greatly from online speech therapy.

According to Presence Learning, online therapy is appropriate for the majority of student cases, including those with severe disabilities such as apraxia, Down syndrome, and cerebral palsy.

The cost for the year is $20,000, and the contract would be year-to-year. A final decision regarding the implementation of service will be rendered at the next WUSD board of trustees meeting on Wednesday, April 19.