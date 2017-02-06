Woodlake Unified School District implements new programs
February 6, 2017 - 15:46 admin
February 3, 2017
By:
Sarah Elliott
WHS AG ACADEMY STUDENTS ARE PUT TO THE TEST
Woodlake High School freshmen enrolled in the Ag Academy vocational curriculum presented their ag-related science projects on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the school’s Agri-science Showcase competition. Eleven students received top honors for their projects and will advance to present at the state level in April.
After working on their projects since the beginning of the school year, these future scientists and engineers displayed their work and presented an oral summary during their interviews with judges who included Ag Academy advisory board members, ag industry professionals, and community members.
This is the second year for the Academy of Agriculture at Woodlake High. Two pathways are offered to incoming freshmen that they pursue for their four years at WHS: the Natural Resources Pathway, which has a focus on plants and animal science, and the Ag Mechanics Pathway that teaches technical skills, welding, and engineering.
The Academy of Agriculture is an educational approach that combines career-themed courses, rigorous curriculum, personalized student support, and “Project-Based Learning.” Upon completion of the four years of coursework, students will be prepared to enter college, an internship program, or the job market.
“Just 11 school districts are implementing PBL,” said Jason Ferreira, an Ag Academy instructor. “We are a model for other schools in the area, which is great.”
Students achieve to a higher level when they are more engaged in hands-on learning activities, such as these projects, agreed Drew Sorensen, WUSD superintendent.
“These students, as a whole, are achieving higher grades than their peers who are not in an academy based upon their grades received in December,” he continued. “Because of this increased achievement, WHS and, specifically, Carmita Pena [Coordinator of College and Career Programs] are considering what additional academies we should offer.”
WHS sophomores, who are now in their second year of the two-year-old program, presented their projects for judging on Thursday, Feb. 2.
WUSD STUDENTS EAT LOCAL ON CALIFORNIA THURSDAYS
All the Woodlake Unified School District campuses joined 70 other California school districts — totalling 2,900 schools in 28 counties — to kick off California Thursdays. The event was a collective action that provided students with a freshly prepared meal using only California-grown foods.
The main goal during the Thursday, Jan. 26, kick-off festivities and all upcoming California Thursdays is to celebrate California farmers while reducing the carbon footprint of the delivery of food supplies to the schools by lessening travel time.
Perhaps more momentous for WUSD students is that the occasion marked the 100th day of the 2016-2017 school year.
The menu’s theme paid tribute to the Chinese New Year. Students dined on Mandarin orange chicken (from El Centro), old-style Hawaiian rice (from the California Delta), fresh vegetables and tangerines from Abe-el Produce (Tulare County), fortune cookies (baked in Oakland), and milk (Producer’s Dairy in Fresno).
The program’s organizer, the Center for Ecoliteracy, said that meals made with local ingredients are more appealing to students and provide health benefits. School districts have reported a 13 percent increase in school lunch participation on days featuring California Thursdays meals.
Local dignitaries were on site at Woodlake Valley Middle School to celebrate the statewide program, including Rudy Mendoza, Woodlake mayor and representative for Congressman Devin Nunes.
According to Laura Bullene Jacobo, WUSD director of nutrition services, the local school district will celebrate California Thursdays once a month with plans to increase it to a weekly program.