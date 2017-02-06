Woodlake Unified School District implements new programs

WHS AG ACADEMY STUDENTS ARE PUT TO THE TEST

Woodlake High School freshmen enrolled in the Ag Academy vocational curriculum presented their ag-related science projects on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the school’s Agri-science Showcase competition. Eleven students received top honors for their projects and will advance to present at the state level in April.

After working on their projects since the beginning of the school year, these future scientists and engineers displayed their work and presented an oral summary during their interviews with judges who included Ag Academy advisory board members, ag industry professionals, and community members.

This is the second year for the Academy of Agriculture at Woodlake High. Two pathways are offered to incoming freshmen that they pursue for their four years at WHS: the Natural Resources Pathway, which has a focus on plants and animal science, and the Ag Mechanics Pathway that teaches technical skills, welding, and engineering.

The Academy of Agriculture is an educational approach that combines career-themed courses, rigorous curriculum, personalized student support, and “Project-Based Learning.” Upon completion of the four years of coursework, students will be prepared to enter college, an internship program, or the job market.

“Just 11 school districts are implementing PBL,” said Jason Ferreira, an Ag Academy instructor. “We are a model for other schools in the area, which is great.”

Students achieve to a higher level when they are more engaged in hands-on learning activities, such as these projects, agreed Drew Sorensen, WUSD superintendent.

“These students, as a whole, are achieving higher grades than their peers who are not in an academy based upon their grades received in December,” he continued. “Because of this increased achievement, WHS and, specifically, Carmita Pena [Coordinator of College and Career Programs] are considering what additional academies we should offer.”

WHS sophomores, who are now in their second year of the two-year-old program, presented their projects for judging on Thursday, Feb. 2.

