Woodlake High's auditorium nears completion

The final Measure C project — the remodeling of Woodlake High School’s Performing Arts Building — is rapidly nearing completion. As soon as next week, Drew Sorensen, Woodlake Unified School District superintendent, said he expects to sign off on the notice of completion for the $513,000 construction project.

All that’s left to do is install the stage curtains and carpeting in the venue that will seat 300. At the Wednesday, Sept. 14, regular monthly meeting of the school board, trustees were given a brief presentation on how the cutting-edge sound and lighting systems ($274,565) will make Woodlake’s PAB a high-tech experience unparalleled in Central Valley high schools and rarely found anywhere.

Nathan McGuigan, an audio and lighting expert with NTM Productions of Visalia, briefly demonstrated the system’s capabilities with a short video. He told the board that every individual light and sound can be manipulated seamlessly for plays, musical performances, and video screenings.

Sorensen said the facility will be fully operational in a few weeks.

“I’m going to expect that all my principals will present a program and bring in their parents to experience the wow factor,” he said. “We can all be really proud of what’s going on right now here in Woodlake.”

An official grand opening of the newly remodeled PAB is being planned for October.