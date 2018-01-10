Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Woodlake High School seeks Hall of Fame nominees

January 10, 2018 - 19:37 admin
January 12, 2018
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

For a nomination form, click here.

 

In April, the Woodlake High School Foundation will induct its second crop of inductees to the recently formed WHS Hall of Fame. Nominations are due Monday, Jan. 15.
 
The inaugural Hall of  Famers were a trio of teachers/coaches: Louise Achenbach, Frank Ainley (also a WHS alumnus), and Leo Robinson. They were celebrated at the Foundation’s Spring Dinner in 2017.
 
Over a century of students have walked the WHS halls, along with teachers, board members, and support staff, which means there are plenty of eligible candidates. And it’s up to the communities within the WHS District, which includes Three Rivers, to submit the nominations. 
 
Candidates are eligible based on their contributions in areas such as academics, community service, athletics, professional occupation, the arts, and more.  
 
Any person may nominate a candidate to the Woodlake High School Hall of Fame. Once a name has been submitted for selection, if not chosen for the current year it will be kept on file to be considered in subsequent years. 
 
The 2018 inductees will be announced at the Foundation Spring Dinner in April.
 
Former students* who attended at least two years at Woodlake High School and former WHS staff members** (including teachers, administrators, counselors, support staff, superintendents, and board members) are eligible for nomination. 
 
To submit a nomination, email tcasares@w-usd.org.  
 
*A student candidate must be out of high school for at least five years before they are eligible to be nominated. 
 
**Former staff members are eligible if they worked for the district a minimum of 10 years and have been retired from WHS for at least four years.  

X