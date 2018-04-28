Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Ernie Garcia (center), 90, receives his high school diploma from Richard Rochin, president of the Woodlake Unified School District board of trustees, during a surprise announcement at the WHS Foundation’s Spring Dinner and Hall of Fame ceremony. (Click arrows for additional photo.)Woodlake High’s 2018 Hall of Fame inductees are (from left to right) Ernie Garcia, WHS alum and tireless Woodlake community servant; Sally Pace, former WHS teacher and revolutionary school counselor as well as a dedicated community volunteer; and Jim Barton of Three Rivers, WHS Class of 1942 and WHS trustee 1977-1991.

Woodlake High School awards honorary diploma

April 28, 2018 - 17:06 admin
April 27, 2018
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

Ernie Garcia was one of three 2018 inductees into the Woodlake High School Hall of Fame. This is a new way for the school to recognize individuals who have been particularly instrumental in the success of the school and the district.
 
The first class of inductees in 2017 included longtime teachers/coaches Frank Ainley, Louise Achenbach and, posthumously, Leo Robinson. For 2018, it was another beloved teacher and counselor, Sally Pace, and alum and former board member Jim Barton, also the first Three Rivers inductee.
 
And there was another popular Woodlake resident added to the Hall of Fame at the ceremony held Friday, April 20, during the WHS Foundation’s annual Spring Dinner: Ernie Garcia.
 
Each inductee was asked to submit a biography that illustrated their involvement with WHS. Ernie’s bio explained that he was born in Arizona but moved to California at a young age, eventually settling in the Woodlake area.
 
While  attending Woodlake High School, his family lived and worked in Redbanks. He worked alongside them in the orchards and packinghouses. Ernie was due to graduate WHS in 1946, but when he married Ernestina in 1945, he was quickly drafted into the service.
 
Upon his discharge in 1947, Ernie and Ernestina settled in Woodlake. They had four children: Robert, Joe, Ernie,  and Erlinda. 
 
Today, Ernie, 90, and Ernestina — who will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary this year — continue to reside in the house they built and have lived in since 1959. Ernie served for many years on the staff of the Woodlake Memorial Building while also being a community volunteer and Woodlake High School booster.
 
But one thing was missing: Ernie never graduated from Woodlake High School. But that was remedied Friday, April 20, when the Woodlake Unified Board of Trustees presented him with an honorary diploma.
 
There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

