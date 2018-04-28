Woodlake High School awards honorary diploma

Ernie Garcia was one of three 2018 inductees into the Woodlake High School Hall of Fame. This is a new way for the school to recognize individuals who have been particularly instrumental in the success of the school and the district.

The first class of inductees in 2017 included longtime teachers/coaches Frank Ainley, Louise Achenbach and, posthumously, Leo Robinson. For 2018, it was another beloved teacher and counselor, Sally Pace, and alum and former board member Jim Barton, also the first Three Rivers inductee.

And there was another popular Woodlake resident added to the Hall of Fame at the ceremony held Friday, April 20, during the WHS Foundation’s annual Spring Dinner: Ernie Garcia.

Each inductee was asked to submit a biography that illustrated their involvement with WHS. Ernie’s bio explained that he was born in Arizona but moved to California at a young age, eventually settling in the Woodlake area.

While attending Woodlake High School, his family lived and worked in Redbanks. He worked alongside them in the orchards and packinghouses. Ernie was due to graduate WHS in 1946, but when he married Ernestina in 1945, he was quickly drafted into the service.

Upon his discharge in 1947, Ernie and Ernestina settled in Woodlake. They had four children: Robert, Joe, Ernie, and Erlinda.

Today, Ernie, 90, and Ernestina — who will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary this year — continue to reside in the house they built and have lived in since 1959. Ernie served for many years on the staff of the Woodlake Memorial Building while also being a community volunteer and Woodlake High School booster.

But one thing was missing: Ernie never graduated from Woodlake High School. But that was remedied Friday, April 20, when the Woodlake Unified Board of Trustees presented him with an honorary diploma.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.