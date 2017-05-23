Woodlake High School

Varsity Baseball: Tigers advance in Division 5 playoffs

In each of the last three seasons, it has come down to Woodlake and Sierra Pacific (Hanford) for the ESL crown. For the past two years, Woodlake has shared the title with Sierra Pacific. But a disappointing loss to Chowchilla at home last season eliminated the Tigers in the first round of playoffs.

This year, Alijah Thorn, a senior from Three Rivers, made certain that the Tigers advanced to the second round and will get one more shot at the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears. In Wednesday’s night first-round playoff game, Thorn’s bases-loaded single up the middle in the bottom of the eighth inning broke a 3-3 tie and sent the seventh-seeded Tigers to a walk-off win over the visiting Washington Union Panthers.

The win assured the Tigers of at least one more game today (Friday, May 19) at 4 p.m. vs. their ESL Sierra Pacific rivals in Hanford. But getting past the Golden Bears will take Woodlake’s best game and maybe a lucky break or two.

But like the entire season, nothing has come easy for the Tigers, including their third place finish in ESL play. The playoff win Wednesday boosted the Tigers overall record to 15-12; they finished 8-7 in ESL play. Sierra Pacific finished the regular season with an overall record 24-4 and 15-0 in league play. The Golden Bears are seeded No. 2 in the CIF Div. 5 playoffs.

The ESL rivals met in the last week of the regular season; Sierra Pacific won that game 14-2 but Coach Raul Quintero apparently was trying to preserve his banged-up pitching staff. Robbie Stevenson, a sophomore from Woodlake, who appears ticketed to follow the example of his uncle, Ron Robinson, who pitched at Woodlake and then in the Major Leagues, homered in that final regular season game.

The Tiger baseball fortunes appear to rest firmly on the broad shoulders of Stevenson. He’s been working with his Uncle Ron and it shows in his maturity as a pitcher and a baseball player.

Ron Robinson was drafted right out of Woodlake High School by the Cincinnati Reds with their first round pick (19th overall) in 1980. He made his Major League debut in August 1984. He also pitched a couple of seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers. His career record over nine MLB seasons was 48-39 with an ERA of 3.63.

It’s probable that Robbie will forego football this fall (he’s a talented quarterback too) and concentrate on baseball. Robbie hurt his shoulder playing football last season and with the kind of signing bonus money being batted around these days, another injury could cost Robinson some big league bucks.

The odds on making it to MLB are staggering. But Robbie Robinson, who is the grandson of Woodlake’s iconic coach, Leo Robinson, certainly has the big league pedigree and his uncle as mentor and pitching coach.

Alijah Thorn, Clayton Vincent (junior), Dylan Mills (sophomore), and Jordan Price are all Three Rivers players who make up one-third of Woodlake’s varsity roster. This talented group has continued the tradition of experienced players coming to Woodlake to make immediate contributions at the high school level. That tradition began in 2002 when Three Rivers fielded its first team in the Exeter Little League.

Two years ago, Three Rivers teams won the Exeter Little League championships in both the Majors and the Minors. That tradition has fueled a resurgence in Tiger baseball too.

Varsity Softball

Although the Lady Tigers did not compete in post-season play, they finished their season with a fun-filled ice cream fest on Wednesday, hosted in Coach Richard’s McCue’s classroom.

This season, Coach McCue stepped up from the JVs, which he coached last season. Coach McCue, who is also the band teacher at Woodlake High, said he hopes to bring stability to the softball program that has had three head coaches in the past four years.

At Wednesday’s ice cream social, he named Callie Vincent, a Three Rivers junior, as the team’s Outstanding Offensive Player; Pria Bun, sophomore, third base, was named Outstanding Defensive Player.

“We are building an excellent program here, and the girls performed much better than our record suggests this year,” said Coach McCue. “We all look forward to taking Tiger softball to the next level next year.”

The Lady Tigers finished 4-20 overall and 4-11 in ESL play.

Golf

After having a Valley champion player for consecutive seasons a few years ago, Coach Eddie Dominguez and his linksters have found winning match play tough to come by. The team finished fifth in the ESL.

“My goal is for the kids to have fun learning the game of golf,” said Coach Dominguez. “And first and foremost realize it is the one sport they can enjoy playing for the rest of their lives.”

MVP Boys: Fernando Juarez.

MVP Girls: Tamra Diaz.

Coach’s Awards: Gabriela Aguilar, Ramon Garcia, and Will Theis.