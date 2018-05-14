Woodlake High names new leader

Drew Sorensen, who is retiring June 30 as Woodlake Unified School District’s superintendent will arguably be a tough act to follow. But the WUSD board voted on its new superintendent at Wednesday night’s (May 9) special meeting.

The new administrator at the helm will be Alfonso Gamino, who served through October 2017 as superintendent of the Santa Paula Unified School District. At an October 11 meeting, just prior to Gamino and that district agreeing to part ways November 1, Gamino reportedly received a pay raise to $196,069 that was retroactive to July 1, 2017.

According to a press release issued by the Santa Paula Unified School District, Gamino’s termination was amicable. He had served as that district’s superintendent since 2013 when the Santa Paula schools unified.

Prior to his Santa Paula stint, Gamino, 50, served as assistant superintendent of human resources at Tulare Joint Union High School District, his first job as a superintendent. His Woodlake contract (effective July 1, 2018 to June, 20, 2021) stipulates a salary of $167,000.