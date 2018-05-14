Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Katie Pfaff, a WHS senior from Three Rivers, signs on to attend Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Ore., in the fall. Amanda Renteria, WHS alum and candidate for California governor, was a highlight of the College Signing Rally as she addressed the WHS student body.

Woodlake High holds College Signing Day rally

May 14, 2018 - 14:00 admin
May 11, 2018
Michael Seib

 

Woodlake High School students concluded  a week of Cinco de Mayo celebrations with a College Signing Day event and rally on Friday, May 4. Underclassmen were awarded prizes when they completed a questionnaire to ask college-bound seniors various questions about how to apply for college.        
 
The event was organized by WHS counselor Elizabeth Moya and sponsored by the MEChA Club, an organization that promotes Chicano unity and empowerment through political action.
 
“I decided to go to Lewis and Clark College because I value a small close-knit community, as well as a personalized, well-rounded education,” said Katie Pfaff, a senior from Three Rivers. “This college in Portland, Oregon, offers me all of that and more.” 
 
WHS alumnus Amanda Renteria (Class of  1992), who began her college career at Stanford University and is currently a candidate for governor of California, was the keynote speaker at the rally.
 
“Our goal is to continue doing this each year and get more students to complete the questionnaires,” Moya  said. “This gives them the opportunity to ask their peers insightful questions about the college application process and their experience thus far.”
 
Carmita Pena, coordinator of College & Career Programs, added that the seniors get to be mentors to the underclassmen, who learn valuable tips on how to prepare for reaching their goals of attending college or landing a good job after graduation. 

