The inaugural State Champion team of the FFA Food Science and Technology Competition are Woodlake FFA members (from left to right) Kiara Beneavides, Isabella Torres, Pia Martinez, and Jasmine Paniagua with their advisor, Jason Ferriera.

Woodlake FFA team is reigning State Champion

March 20, 2017 - 16:36 admin
March 17, 2017
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

Woodlake FFA was recently crowned 2017 California FFA State Champion in the FFA Food Science and Technology Competition. This competition tests students’ knowledge in basic Food Science principles, Sensory Evaluation, Product Compliance, Food Safety and Sanitation, as well as Product Development. This is the first time that California FFA has hosted this competition.

FFA team members were Kiara Benavides and Pia Martinez, juniors; Isabella Torres,  sophomore; and Jasmine Paniagua, freshman. (Pia is the daughter of Three Rivers postmaster Shirley Martinez.)
 
Each of these students placed in the top 10 individuals overall out of 13 teams competing at the UC Davis FFA Field Day and State Finals Competition on Saturday, March 4. 
 
Kiara took home 2nd High Overall Individual, Pia was 4th High Overall Individual, Jasmine was 5th High Overall Individual, and Isabella was 7th High Overall Individual. The next stop for these FFA champions will be Indianapolis, Ind., in October to compete for the National FFA Food Science and Technology team title. 
 
The history that was made at this competition not only gets recorded for Woodlake FFA but also in California FFA’s annals. The Woodlake team will be forever known as the first team ever crowned as State Champion in this competition. 
 
“We are beyond proud of the level of commitment and dedication that it took to reach this level,” said Jason Ferreira, Woodlake High School’s FFA advisor. “The Woodlake FFA program is one of the smallest in Tulare County but has worked hard to showcase that it can be just as mighty as the others.” 
 
This team will be in need of funding to help get them to Indianapolis in the fall. Watch for upcoming fundraisers as the team works to earn the money necessary for their plane tickets and other travel costs, registration fees, and food expenses. 
 
“If you are interested in donating to fund this leadership trip and competition, please contact me,” said Jason. 
 
He can be reached by calling 471-9136 or emailing jferreira@w-usd.org.

