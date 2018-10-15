Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Woodlake Cross Country hosts Lake Kaweah meet

October 12, 2018

 

Woodlake High School’s cross country team held its annual invitational meet at Lake Kaweah on Saturday, Oct. 6, fielding varsity teams from Lindsay, Porterville, Yosemite (Oakhurst), Woodlake, and Kingsburg to compete in the 5K (3.1 miles) distance race that takes place on a part-pavement/part-dirt course in the lake bottom.

 

Photo #1: Andres Lemus (no. 136), sophomore, was WHS’s top varsity finisher with a time of 17:43:64, which earned him 10th place overall. (The first-place runner was Victor Cisneros, a senior from Lindsay High, 16:25:02.)

 

Photo #2: Woodlake’s 2018 varsity cross country team consists of Freddie Palomo (coach), Andres Lemus, Richard Rodriguez, Jaime Navarro, Elijah Moraido, Isaiah Benavides, Christopher Briseno, Ricardo Navarro, and Blanca Lucatero (coach).

