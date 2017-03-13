Woodlake bestows gratitude on its altruistic citizens

Here is this year's crop of Woodlake Award nominees:

(In photo, front row, from left to right)

Lifetime Achievement

Ila Jean Fry

Woman of the Year

Marsha Ingrao

Spirit of Woodlake

Nicole Macias

Educator of the Year

Darlene Hardcastle

Business of the Year

Panaderia La Estrella

(Back row, left to right)

Community Organization

Rev. David Lambert for Trinity Apostolic Faith Church

Youth Mentor

Juan Gamez

Youth of the Year

William Theis

Youth of the Year

Brooke Rivas

Lifetime Achievement

Frank Ainley

Man of the Year

Anthony Perez