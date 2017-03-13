Woodlake bestows gratitude on its altruistic citizens
March 13, 2017 - 19:04 admin
March 10, 2017
Here is this year's crop of Woodlake Award nominees:
(In photo, front row, from left to right)
Lifetime Achievement
Ila Jean Fry
Woman of the Year
Marsha Ingrao
Spirit of Woodlake
Nicole Macias
Educator of the Year
Darlene Hardcastle
Business of the Year
Panaderia La Estrella
(Back row, left to right)
Community Organization
Rev. David Lambert for Trinity Apostolic Faith Church
Youth Mentor
Juan Gamez
Youth of the Year
William Theis
Youth of the Year
Brooke Rivas
Lifetime Achievement
Frank Ainley
Man of the Year
Anthony Perez