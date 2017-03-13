Woodlake bestows gratitude on its altruistic citizens

Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

March 13, 2017 - 19:04 admin
March 10, 2017

 

Here is this year's crop of Woodlake Award nominees:
 
(In photo, front row, from left to right)
 
Lifetime Achievement 
Ila Jean Fry 
 
Woman of the Year
Marsha Ingrao 
 
Spirit of Woodlake
Nicole Macias 
 
Educator of the Year
Darlene Hardcastle 
 
Business of the Year 
Panaderia La Estrella 
 
(Back row, left to right)
 
Community Organization
Rev. David Lambert for Trinity Apostolic Faith Church 
 
Youth Mentor
Juan Gamez 
 
Youth of the Year
William Theis 
 
Youth of the Year
Brooke Rivas 
 
Lifetime Achievement
Frank Ainley
 
Man of the Year
Anthony Perez 
 

