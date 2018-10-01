Wolverton Pack Station reopens to offer public campsites to stock users

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and the Backcountry Horsemen of California invite the public to attend an open house at the Wolverton Stock Camp in Sequoia National Park on Sunday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Wolverton Stock Camp, which opened to the public in August, is the first of several to be implemented as part of the Wilderness Stewardship Plan, approved in 2015, which will enhance recreational opportunities for visitors who wish to use horses, mules, llamas, or burros as part of their park experience.

“Horseback riding in the mountains is a great way to enjoy the outdoors,” said Woody Smeck, superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. “We are pleased to provide facilities to accommodate this long-standing and traditional use of the park.”

The Backcountry Horsemen of California have been longtime supporters and advocates of stock use in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

“We applaud Superintendent Smeck and his team in their efforts to get these facilities completed and ready for use,” said Bob Herrick, chair of the High Sierra Unit Public Lands Committee of the Backcountry Horsemen of California. “We invite our members and the general public to this open house to learn more about the surrounding wilderness area and how it may be enjoyed with stock.”

The Wolverton Public Stock Camp is may be accessed by taking the Generals Highway for 19.5 miles from the Ash Mountain entrance station. It is located just off Wolverton Road, which is located between the Giant Forest and Lodgepole areas of Sequoia National Park. The public is asked to bring folding chairs for seating and to carpool to the site. There is limited parking at the corrals; overflow parking is available nearby at the Wolverton parking lot.

About Wolverton Stock Camp— The camp includes two separate campsites and two separate corrals. Campsites cost $22 per night and advance reservations are required.

Each site will accommodate six people, 10 stock, and a maximum of two vehicles per site. The sites each have a picnic table, grill, and food storage locker.

There is one corral for each group with a shared water trough. Campers may stay up to seven nights per stay, and a maximum of 14 nights per season.

The Stock Camp will close for the season on Friday, Oct. 12, and reopen in early May 2019.

Visit the Sequoia and Kings Canyon website and review the reservation request form for details about camping with stock ( www.nps.gov/seki/planyourvisit/upload/StockCampRequestEmail_-508.pdf ).

Complete the reservation request form and email it to seki_stock_campsites@nps.gov at least 10 days in advance of the requested dates. Applicants will receive a response to their request within five business days. If the request is approved, a welcome packet and orientation information will be sent via email.

A second stock camp is planned to be opened in the near future at the old Mineral King Pack Station site in Sequoia.