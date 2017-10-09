WHS Tennis scores big in Visalia tournament

Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

October 9, 2017 - 18:09 admin
October 6, 2017

 

On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16, Woodlake High School’s varsity girls’ tennis team competed in the Visalia Invitational Tennis Tournament. Katie Pfaff (in photo center, back), a Three Rivers senior and WHS’s number-one singles player, placed second in the tournament. As a team, the Lady Tigers received first place (Division 2). The Tigers team is coached by Mike Judson (head coach), Ann Pfaff (assistant coach), and Yolanda Bolanos (assistant coach).

