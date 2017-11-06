Wet, wintry weather in weekend forecast

WEATHER BRIEFS:

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 am on Sunday, Nov. 5. Before bed on Saturday, remember to TURN CLOCKS BACK ONE HOUR.

The first significant winter storm of the season is due to arrive as early as Friday afternoon and continue into Monday evening. Two separate weather systems are heading toward the region from the north.

A full Hunter’s Moon will light up the night November 3-4, if the clouds part long enough to view it.

After one of the warmest Octobers on record, the first weekend of November 2017 will feature rain in the foothills and snow in the nearby mountains. This blustery blast with daytime temperatures in the 50s and nighttime lows dipping into the upper 30s will bring some moisture, but recently winters are doing mostly a disappearing act.

NOAA analyzed data from 700 weather stations and found winter in general is now one month shorter than it was a century ago. First frosts are now averaging at least a month later and that’s just since 1980.

Blame it on climate change, the experts say.

Among local construction contractors the weather rule of thumb is: never leave a roof open after November 1. Right on cue, the first significant precipitation event of the season is already in the forecast.

And once again Kaweah Country finds itself on the boundary of wetter or drier so how much measurable rainfall actually occurs in the Three Rivers environs is an unknown. A series of cold weather systems will bring one to two feet of snow to the higher elevations of the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies in the next several days. Heavy snow will spread southward to the Sierra Nevada and the Great Basin but how much falls in the local mountains remains to be seen.

Rainfall totals in Three Rivers are expected to be less than an inch by Monday; that could translate to a foot of snow above 8,000 feet. The best chance for local rainfall is Saturday night, Sunday, with showers ending on Monday.

The 10-day forecast is showing dry and seasonably cool weather with a run of daytime highs in the 60s. It’s becoming more unlikely that Kaweah Country will see any more 80-degree weather for the remainder of 2017.