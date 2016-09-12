Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

The East Fork of the Kaweah River in the upper Mineral King valley on a frosty morning during the final holiday weekend of the summer season.

WEATHER WATCH: September 9, 2016

Those unbearably hot days of June and July, setting records for consecutive triple-digit days are most likely gone for another year. Daytime highs in the 90s with nights that dip into the upper 50s are a welcome relief.

For the Lower 48, June through August tied for the fifth hottest such period in 122 years. California, Connecticut, and Rhode Island set records for their hottest summers ever recorded. No rain is in the 10-day forecast, and the Sierra monsoon season, which usually occurs during late July and August, has failed to materialize. 

