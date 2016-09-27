Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

The aspens in Mineral King are turning from green to blazing yellows, oranges, and reds. If wanting to make a fall pilgrimage to the Mineral King area of Sequoia National Park, the time is now. (Click arrows for additional photo.)Hockett Meadow on Sunday, Sept. 18, in the backcountry of southern Sequoia National Park, is displaying its golden fall carpet.

WEATHER WATCH: September 23, 2016

With the first day of fall being Thursday, Sept. 22, it seems nature is right on schedule. In Three Rivers, the temperature dropped about 20 degrees from the last day of summer to the first day of fall due to an upper-level low just off the West Coast and remnant activity from Tropical Storm Paine moving northwestward over the ocean parallel to Baja California.

After a relatively quiescent summer in the Sierra, fall was ushered in with some unstable weather. But it isn’t expected to last long as temperatures are forecast to be back into the 90s by Sunday, Sept. 25.

The water will be turned off the Cold Springs Campground in the Mineral King area of Sequoia National Park on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Mineral King Road will close to the public until May 2017 on Wednesday, Oct. 26. 

A forecast for the coming winter’s precipitation is not yet available, according to Weather West, however, La Niña appears to be fizzling in the tropical Pacific. Multi-month precipitation outlooks are quite challenging in California, partly because it only takes a small amount of powerful atmospheric river storms to make or break annual precipitation totals across much of the state. Recent evidence does suggest that increasingly wide swings in California precipitation are likely as the climate warms. For now, it’s just wait and see.

 

 

