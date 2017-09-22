Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Lake Kaweah is reverting back to the Kaweah River as the reservoir continues its annual decline.

WEATHER WATCH: September 22, 2017

The last day of summer was a wet one. A chilly morning storm brought .38 inches of rain to the 1,000 foot elevation level of Three Rivers.

And today is the first day of fall, y’all! The autumn equinox officially occurs at 1:02 pm today (September 22).

Most likely, the Sierra foothills are done with the triple-digit temperatures for the year, but it will get warm again. The 90s will return by the end of the coming week, so don’t pack away the swimsuit yet.

The storm brought a dusting of snow to the highest reaches of the local mountains. The farther north the locale, the more snow was received. The last day of summer caused the closing of Tioga Pass Road in the Tuolumne Meadows area of Yosemite National Park. The Lake Tahoe area also received snowfall.

