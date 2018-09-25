Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

WEATHER WATCH: September 21, 2018

The first day of fall arrives Saturday, Sept. 22, at 6:54 pm.
 
The autumnal equinox occurs when the sun is directly in line with the equator. Equinox means “equal night,” so on this day, most places on Earth will have about 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night.
 
Over the next three months in the Northern Hemisphere, the daylight hours will continue to shorten until December’s winter solstice. Even though the calendar says “fall,” daytime temps will sneak back into the 90s next week.
 

