WEATHER WATCH: September 16, 2016

Summer 2016 is about to head into the blazing-hot sunset. The autumnal equinox takes place Thursday, Sept. 22.

It will be a full Harvest Moon tonight. To astronomers, the Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the September equinox. For farmers bringing in the harvest before the days of tractor lights, it meant they could work on in the fields, bringing in the crops by moonlight.

With the brief cold spell, it got chilly in the mountains, down into the teens on the Sierra crest. But it will warm this weekend and the storminess is gone.