Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / WEATHER WATCH: September 16, 2016
Taking advantage of calm weather and a lower pool, a standup paddle boarder (SUP) and her best friend navigate Lake Kaweah.

WEATHER WATCH: September 16, 2016

September 20, 2016 - 19:37 admin

 

Summer 2016 is about to head into the blazing-hot sunset. The autumnal equinox takes place Thursday, Sept. 22. 

It will be a full Harvest Moon tonight. To astronomers, the Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the September equinox. For farmers bringing in the harvest before the days of tractor lights, it meant they could work on in the fields, bringing in the crops by moonlight. 

With the brief cold spell, it got chilly in the mountains, down into the teens on the Sierra crest. But it will warm this weekend and the storminess is gone.

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2016 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X