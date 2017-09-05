Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Smoke from the Pier Fire east of Springville, Calif., blankets the Kaweah River's East Fork canyon.

WEATHER WATCH: September 1, 2017

Strong high pressure that has brought scorching heat to Three Rivers also results in stagnant air. The air quality was on the decline but deteriorated rapidly due to smoke from the Pier Fire near Springville.

The high pressure is also causing some isolated thunderstorms in the Sierra. Excessive heat is forecast to continue through Labor Day weekend.

This puts the area in the running to break the record of most 100+ degree days in a year.

