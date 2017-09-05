WEATHER WATCH: September 1, 2017
September 5, 2017 - 19:05 admin
Strong high pressure that has brought scorching heat to Three Rivers also results in stagnant air. The air quality was on the decline but deteriorated rapidly due to smoke from the Pier Fire near Springville.
The high pressure is also causing some isolated thunderstorms in the Sierra. Excessive heat is forecast to continue through Labor Day weekend.
This puts the area in the running to break the record of most 100+ degree days in a year.
