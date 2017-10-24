Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

The last of the aspens in the Mineral King valley.

WEATHER WATCH: October 20, 2017

This week, NOAA released its forecast for the coming winter (December 2017-February 2018) in the U.S. While the predictions show that the north will be wetter and the south will be drier, what the winter has in store precipitation-wise for the Central Valley is, as of yet, an unknown.

The NOAA prediction does show that this region will experience above-normal temperatures this winter, meaning higher snow levels if and when the precipitation does arrive.

