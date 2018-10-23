WEATHER WATCH: October 19, 2018

In the aftermath of the strongest hurricane ever to come ashore in the U.S. since category ratings began, those in Kaweah Country can be thankful for having some of the best fall weather anywhere.

Like the warm sunny days and cool nights? That forecast remains the same for the next 10 days.

There’s a slight cooling trend for Halloween and only a slim chance for precipitation. Stack that firewood because cooler, damp weather is typical for November.