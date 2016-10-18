WEATHER WATCH: October 14, 2016

Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

The last supermoon of 2016 occurred Saturday, Oct. 15.

Northern California will probably see some hefty rainfall accumulations over the next seven days as a series of storms take aim at the West Coast. While the heaviest rainfall and strongest winds with the upcoming storm series will be focused at the Pacific Northwest, the northern third of California will experience periods of intense precipitation and strong winds through the next 5-7 days.

The best Three Rivers can hope for is some light rain showers as the region is a little too far south and out of the reaches of the current storm track.

