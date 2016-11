On Monday, Nov. 14, the moon will reach its closest point to Earth, a mere 221,524 miles away. You will almost be able to reach out and touch it!

The first significant rain event of the season this past week brought 1.40 inches to Three Rivers at the 1,000-foot elevation level. At this time last year, the season’s total was 2.40 inches, thanks to some drought relief in October. It didn’t rain again in 2015 until December.