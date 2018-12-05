WEATHER WATCH: November 30, 2018
December 5, 2018
California's newest-worst wildfire catastrophe is now saturated. California's rainy season has been arriving later each year, which extends "fire season."
The current round of storms should be season-ending for this year's wildfires.
In Three Rivers at 1,000 feet elevation, there was .90 inches of rain through Thursday noon. Tire chains will be required to enter Sequoia; the Generals Highway could close during periods of rapid accumulation of snow until plowed.
