The view from Kaweah Kam shows new snow on Alta Peak and the Great Western Divide after the first major storm of the season passed through the area to close out November. (Check in on Kaweah Kam often for real-time weather updates: http://www.kaweahcommonwealth.com/netcam/netcam.jpg)

WEATHER WATCH: November 30, 2018

December 5, 2018 - 15:26 admin

 

California's newest-worst wildfire catastrophe is now saturated. California's rainy season has been arriving later each year, which extends "fire season."

The current round of storms should be season-ending for this year's wildfires.

In Three Rivers at 1,000 feet elevation, there was .90 inches of rain through Thursday noon. Tire chains will be required to enter Sequoia; the Generals Highway could close during periods of rapid accumulation of snow until plowed.

