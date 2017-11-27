WEATHER WATCH: November 24, 2017

High temperatures 10 to 25 degrees warmer than average stretched from the West Coast into the Rockies on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Temps eclipsed 80 degrees in Three Rivers. Daily record highs were set from San Diego to Seattle.

This follows the first significant rain and snow of the season in Three Rivers and the nearby mountains. On Friday, Nov. 17, and into Saturday, at 1,000 feet elevation, nearly an inch of rain was received.