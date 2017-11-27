Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / WEATHER WATCH: November 24, 2017
Fall in Kaweah Country. The view from Three Rivers into Sequoia National Park where storm clouds hang on the Sierra's Great Western Divide.

WEATHER WATCH: November 24, 2017

November 27, 2017 - 18:36 admin

 

High temperatures 10 to 25 degrees warmer than average stretched from the West Coast into the Rockies on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Temps eclipsed 80 degrees in Three Rivers. Daily record highs were set from San Diego to Seattle.

This follows the first significant rain and snow of the season in Three Rivers and the nearby mountains. On Friday, Nov. 17, and into Saturday, at 1,000 feet elevation, nearly an inch of rain was received. 

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2017 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X