WEATHER WATCH: November 2, 2018
November 6, 2018 - 18:37 admin
No precipitation is in the forecast through the middle of November. Fire season is still in effect in Three Rivers and the Sierra foothills region. Dry, warm conditions are expected across much of California over the next couple of weeks.
As the month wanes, it becomes progressively more realistic that the area will receive its first significant rainfall of the season. This will require a major pattern change, however, that is not yet showing up on forecast models.
