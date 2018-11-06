Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / WEATHER WATCH: November 2, 2018
The black oaks at 5,000 feet elevation are showing off their fall colors.

WEATHER WATCH: November 2, 2018

November 6, 2018 - 18:37 admin

 

No precipitation is in the forecast through the middle of November. Fire season is still in effect in Three Rivers and the Sierra foothills region. Dry, warm conditions are expected across much of California over the next couple of weeks.

As the month wanes, it becomes progressively more realistic that the area will receive its first significant rainfall of the season. This will require a major pattern change, however, that is not yet showing up on forecast models.

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2018 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X