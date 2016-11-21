WEATHER WATCH: November 18, 2016

On Monday, Nov. 14, the full moon was at perigee, the definition of a supermoon (in photo above). In addition, the orb was its closest to Earth since 1947, and it won’t come this close to Earth again until November 25, 2034. Next month’s full moon on December 14 also qualifies as a supermoon, the third of three consecutive supermoons to finish out 2016.

The low pressure that arrived in Kaweah Country on the heels of the November 14 supermoon brought only a trace of moisture to Three Rivers. It did however bring the first extended cold snap of the season with a morning temperature in the upper 30s on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Local weather will moderate this weekend with a chance of rain for Sunday-Monday. The northeastern U.S. will experience its first significant snowfall of the season.