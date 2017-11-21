WEATHER WATCH: November 17, 2017
November 21, 2017 - 14:47 admin
An atmospheric river is again taking aim at California and instead of elation for the rain and snow there is grave concern because downpours are tracking for Napa Valley. Still recovering from fires that scorched the earth last month, now they brace for mudslides. Three Rivers remains on the southern boundary of the storm so how much precipitation is guesswork. Current indications are for a warm and dry Thanksgiving across all of California.
- Log in to post comments