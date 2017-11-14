Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / WEATHER WATCH: November 10, 2017
The portion of Highway 180 that provides access to the Cedar Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park — also known as the Kings Canyon Highway — will close for the winter on Monday, Nov. 13. The road will reopen in April 2018.

WEATHER WATCH: November 10, 2017

November 14, 2017 - 17:12 admin

 

Last week’s near miss of rain and snow confirmed what weather watchers’ suspected. For the immediate forecast it’s official: California is in the grip of that dreaded stepchild La Nina.

In Kaweah Country, the effect of La Nina is like a tug-of-war between extremely dry and moderately wet. For the rest of 2017, forecasters expect storms to be deflected north, dumping what rain and snow there is in the Northwest and the Rocky Mountains.

The first measurable rain of the 2017-2018 water season is expected to drench the foothills with an inch or more of rain on Thursday, Nov. 16. The mountains above 8,000 feet elevation could receive a foot or more of snow.

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2017 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X