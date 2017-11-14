WEATHER WATCH: November 10, 2017

Last week’s near miss of rain and snow confirmed what weather watchers’ suspected. For the immediate forecast it’s official: California is in the grip of that dreaded stepchild La Nina.

In Kaweah Country, the effect of La Nina is like a tug-of-war between extremely dry and moderately wet. For the rest of 2017, forecasters expect storms to be deflected north, dumping what rain and snow there is in the Northwest and the Rocky Mountains.

The first measurable rain of the 2017-2018 water season is expected to drench the foothills with an inch or more of rain on Thursday, Nov. 16. The mountains above 8,000 feet elevation could receive a foot or more of snow.