The Middle Fork of the Kaweah River as seen from the North Fork Drive bridge. The river is running swift and cold due to melting snow in the high country.

WEATHER WATCH: May 26, 2017

After a scorcher of a work week that featured Kaweah Country’s first extended run of triple digits, daytime highs returned to a marine air-influenced pattern with temps around 80. Memorial Day will see a return to the low 90s but there will be another flirtation with the century mark in 7 to 10 days.
 
There is still a monster snowpack above 8,500 feet, set to cascade down and fill Lake Kaweah to capacity by June 15.  
 
First 100-degree day of 2017: May 23

