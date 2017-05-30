WEATHER WATCH: May 26, 2017
May 30, 2017
After a scorcher of a work week that featured Kaweah Country’s first extended run of triple digits, daytime highs returned to a marine air-influenced pattern with temps around 80. Memorial Day will see a return to the low 90s but there will be another flirtation with the century mark in 7 to 10 days.
There is still a monster snowpack above 8,500 feet, set to cascade down and fill Lake Kaweah to capacity by June 15.
First 100-degree day of 2017: May 23
