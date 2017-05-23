Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / WEATHER WATCH: May 19, 2017
Snow will hinder backcountry users well into the summer months whether via snow-covered trails and passes or swift, cold water crossings due to snowmelt.

WEATHER WATCH: May 19, 2017

May 23, 2017 - 20:22 admin

 

Due to the cooler weather this past week, the Kaweah River dropped considerably in cfs (cubic feet per second) flow. What that means is that even though locations at 7,000 feet and above received snow this week, the rate of melt slowed considerably.

That trend will reverse with the coming week as temperatures climb into the 90s. Sierra hikers need to be vigilant and prepared for lingering snow on trails and treacherous water crossings.

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2017 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X