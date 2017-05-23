WEATHER WATCH: May 19, 2017

Due to the cooler weather this past week, the Kaweah River dropped considerably in cfs (cubic feet per second) flow. What that means is that even though locations at 7,000 feet and above received snow this week, the rate of melt slowed considerably.

That trend will reverse with the coming week as temperatures climb into the 90s. Sierra hikers need to be vigilant and prepared for lingering snow on trails and treacherous water crossings.