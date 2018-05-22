Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Cows graze on newly created lakefront property. (Click arrows for additional photos.)The bayou of Lake Kaweah, up-canyon from the Slick Rock boat ramp.Western Holiday Lodge and its protective levee.A kayaker noses toward where two inlets of the Kaweah River meet Lake Kaweah, behind and just up-canyon from Sequoia Cider Mill Restaurant.

WEATHER WATCH: MAY 18, 2018

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain for late in the day Monday. The likelihood of rain increases the farther up in elevation one travels.

So those heading to Sequoia National Park will most likely get wet. The weather in the nearby mountains will be unstable most of the week with a slight chance of precipitation, including thunderstorms, each day next week.

Lake Kaweah is holding steady at about 175,000 acre feet; that’s a mere 10K below maximum fill level of 185,000 af.

