WEATHER WATCH: May 12, 2017
May 16, 2017 - 20:40 admin
Those balmy 80-degree temperatures of the past week will give way by the weekend as a cool-weather system comes ashore in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Daytime high temps will be below normal and barely make 70 degrees on into the workweek.
There is a 20 percent chance of showers in the foothills in the Tuesday forecast. By Thursday, temperatures will return to normal as the 80s and even a 90-degree day are in the 10-day forecast.
