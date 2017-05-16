WEATHER WATCH: May 12, 2017

Those balmy 80-degree temperatures of the past week will give way by the weekend as a cool-weather system comes ashore in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Daytime high temps will be below normal and barely make 70 degrees on into the workweek.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers in the foothills in the Tuesday forecast. By Thursday, temperatures will return to normal as the 80s and even a 90-degree day are in the 10-day forecast.