WEATHER WATCH: May 11, 2018

If you like balmy days with temperatures in the 80s, then you’ll love the 10-day forecast. There’s only a slight chance of a stray rain shower.

The spring-like temps will help maintain a full pool at Lake Kaweah for at least two to three weeks. As of Thursday, May 10, the current pool elevation is 708.58 feet (spillway is at 715) and storage is 172,050 acre feet (full = 185,000). The mean inflow is 1,383 cfs; outflow is 498 cfs.

Enjoy the views as Lake Kaweah’s continues to fill to the brim.