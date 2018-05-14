Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / WEATHER WATCH: May 11, 2018
The water in Lake Kaweah's reservoir is nearing the spillway.

WEATHER WATCH: May 11, 2018

May 14, 2018 - 14:23 admin

 

If you like balmy days with temperatures in the 80s, then you’ll love the 10-day forecast. There’s only a slight chance of a stray rain shower.

The spring-like temps will help maintain a full pool at Lake Kaweah for at least two to three weeks. As of Thursday, May 10, the current pool elevation is 708.58 feet (spillway is at 715) and storage is 172,050 acre feet (full = 185,000). The mean inflow is 1,383 cfs; outflow is 498 cfs.

Enjoy the views as Lake Kaweah’s continues to fill to the brim.   

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2018 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X