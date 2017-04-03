WEATHER WATCH: March 31, 2017

There was a weak earthquake that ever-so-slightly rattled its way through Three Rivers on Sunday, March 26, at about 7:30 in the evening. The 3.6-magnitude temblor was centered near Springville, in the foothills about 20 air miles south of Three Rivers. No damage was reported.

Four gentle rains was all the precipitation received during March, ranging between .12 and .60 inches. The snowpack measured 157% of the April 1 norm.