Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / WEATHER WATCH: March 31, 2017
This bear has been spotted during the past week wandering the area from Three Rivers Market to Three Rivers School. Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling local roadways so wild creatures don’t become a casualty. Oh, and lock up all food and garbage!

WEATHER WATCH: March 31, 2017

April 3, 2017 - 18:39 admin

 

There was a weak earthquake that ever-so-slightly rattled its way through Three Rivers on Sunday, March 26, at about 7:30 in the evening. The 3.6-magnitude temblor was centered near Springville, in the foothills about 20 air miles south of Three Rivers. No damage was reported.

Four gentle rains was all the precipitation received during March, ranging between .12 and .60 inches. The snowpack measured 157% of the April 1 norm. 

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2017 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X