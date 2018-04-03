Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

It's that time of year again. Wildflowers are blooming on the hillsides!

WEATHER WATCH: March 30, 2018

The temperature has reached the 80-degree mark for the first time in 2018. With these first warm days, keep eyes peeled to the ground as snakes will be venturing out of their dens during daylight hours.
 
Easter morn will be cool but dry for those attending early-morning services.
 
The next chance of rain is Friday-Saturday, April 6-7, with a quarter-inch forecast for Friday in the foothills.
 
The second Blue Moon (two full moons in a single month) of the year will be Friday-Saturday, March 30-31.
 

