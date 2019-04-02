Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / WEATHER WATCH: March 29, 2019
Yucca Creek where it enters the North Fork of the Kaweah River.

WEATHER WATCH: March 29, 2019

April 2, 2019 - 18:57 admin

 

Nearly all of California has experienced slightly to moderately above average precipitation this (water) year and near normal temperatures. The Sierra Nevada snowpack is looking good: range-wide it’s at 156 percent of normal. Locally, unsettled weather continues with more chance of precipitation. The temperatures, however, are starting the seasonal upward trend and that will accelerate the snowmelt (and increase river levels).        
 
Area waterways are running fast and cold currently. As the weather warms, the rivers and seasonal creeks will become swollen with snowmelt, creating dangerous conditions for anyone who wanders too close to the water’s edge. Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death in Three Rivers and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks. Stay safe by enjoying the sights and sounds of the rivers from afar.
 

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2019 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X