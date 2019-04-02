WEATHER WATCH: March 29, 2019

Nearly all of California has experienced slightly to moderately above average precipitation this (water) year and near normal temperatures. The Sierra Nevada snowpack is looking good: range-wide it’s at 156 percent of normal. Locally, unsettled weather continues with more chance of precipitation. The temperatures, however, are starting the seasonal upward trend and that will accelerate the snowmelt (and increase river levels).

Area waterways are running fast and cold currently. As the weather warms, the rivers and seasonal creeks will become swollen with snowmelt, creating dangerous conditions for anyone who wanders too close to the water’s edge. Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death in Three Rivers and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks. Stay safe by enjoying the sights and sounds of the rivers from afar.