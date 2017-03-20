WEATHER WATCH: March 17, 2017

Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Lake Kaweah water level is currently on the decline preparing for the monster snowpack that will come down the canyon when the weather warms.

Spring weather will continue through the weekend with temperatures in the 70s, but by Tuesday, Kaweah Country will experience more like what has been the norm for 2017: a chance of rain with snow in the mountains for the next 10 days. There’s little chance that the monster snowpack in the nearby mountains is going anywhere soon; it’s set up with layers of solid ice from previous rain-snow events.

Lake Kaweah has 1,753 cfs coming in and 2,810 going out. Current storage: 76,255 acre feet.  

