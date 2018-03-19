Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Clouds hang low in the Kaweah River canyon the morning after a storm.

WEATHER WATCH: March 16, 2018

Winter was late to the party this year. Spring arrives Tuesday, March 20, at 9:15 am, but with its arrival comes more consecutive days of precipitation.

The March storms have saved the rainfall season though, doubling the precipitation totals.

The wildflowers have decided it is safe to emerge, and hillsides have finally turned from golden to green as long-dormant grasses sprout. The Kaweah River, too, has turned from placid to whitewater with the recent round of storms.

