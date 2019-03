FIRST DAY OF SPRING:

Wednesday, March 20, 2:58 pm

Those who enjoy warm weather will appreciate that the warmer month, spring and summer, are 7.584 days longer than the colder seasons, fall and winter. Here is the current length of the seasons:

Summer — 93.641 days

Autumn — 89.834 days

Winter — 88.994 days

Spring — 92.771 days