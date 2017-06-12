WEATHER WATCH: June 9, 2017

During the upcoming cool weekend, higher elevations in the mountains of California will receive more snowfall. The Sierra above 9,000 feet remains snowbound. Water crossings are currently high and dangerous.

By Friday, June 16, Kaweah Country will be mired in its first prolonged heatwave of triple digit temperatures. Lake Kaweah is due to reach its high water mark of 179,000 acre feet for the season within a week to 10 days.