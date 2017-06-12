Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / WEATHER WATCH: June 9, 2017
High water crossings are causing concern for hikers throughout Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

WEATHER WATCH: June 9, 2017

June 12, 2017 - 17:47 admin

 

During the upcoming cool weekend, higher elevations in the mountains of California will receive more snowfall. The Sierra above 9,000 feet remains snowbound. Water crossings are currently high and dangerous.

By Friday, June 16, Kaweah Country will be mired in its first prolonged heatwave of triple digit temperatures. Lake Kaweah is due to reach its high water mark of 179,000 acre feet for the season within a week to 10 days.

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2017 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X