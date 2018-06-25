Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / WEATHER WATCH: June 22, 2018
If it's summer, that means everything is in bloom at Bravo Lake Botanical Garden, from the edibles to the ornamentals.

WEATHER WATCH: June 22, 2018

June 25, 2018 - 15:19 admin

 

HELLO SUMMER! The beginning of summer is a good time to review Winter-Spring 2017/18. It was the wet March that saved winter, and despite a cool, cloudy May, the period from October to April has been deemed the fifth warmest such period since the late 1800s (at least). 
 
ABRACADABRA! Lake Kaweah is disappearing before our eyes. The reservoir level is currently dropping about 3,000 acre feet per day. It’s quickly on its way to puddle stage.

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2018 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X