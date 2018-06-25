WEATHER WATCH: June 22, 2018

HELLO SUMMER! The beginning of summer is a good time to review Winter-Spring 2017/18. It was the wet March that saved winter, and despite a cool, cloudy May, the period from October to April has been deemed the fifth warmest such period since the late 1800s (at least).

ABRACADABRA! Lake Kaweah is disappearing before our eyes. The reservoir level is currently dropping about 3,000 acre feet per day. It’s quickly on its way to puddle stage.