Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / WEATHER WATCH: June 2, 2017
The melting remnants of a sizable avalanche that came down Empire Mountain, scattering snow and debris across the Mineral King Road. It’s located just down-canyon from the Sawtooth trailhead. (Click arrows for additional photos.)In the Mineral King area of Sequoia National Park, the Monarch Lakes/Sawtooth Pass trail at Groundhog Flat (1.3 miles from, and 1,000 feet above, the trailhead) and beyond remains snowbound.On three-day weekends this parking lot in Mineral King is usually overflowing with vehicles whose occupants have gone hiking or backpacking. On Memorial Day 2017, however, there were just three cars due to the snowpack that's covering most trails above 8,600 feet.

WEATHER WATCH: June 2, 2017

June 2, 2017 - 18:23 admin

 

The 2017 snowpack with near-record water content, equivalent to 1983 at the highest elevations, has less accumulation downslope. While perceived as a remarkable turnaround from the lack of snow in 2015, this year featured the fifth consecutive winter where a below-average fraction of precipitation fell as snow.

No extreme heatwaves are currently in the 15-day forecast but the gradual warming trend will keep the snow melting at a fairly rapid rate.   

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2017 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X