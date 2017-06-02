WEATHER WATCH: June 2, 2017

The 2017 snowpack with near-record water content, equivalent to 1983 at the highest elevations, has less accumulation downslope. While perceived as a remarkable turnaround from the lack of snow in 2015, this year featured the fifth consecutive winter where a below-average fraction of precipitation fell as snow.

No extreme heatwaves are currently in the 15-day forecast but the gradual warming trend will keep the snow melting at a fairly rapid rate.