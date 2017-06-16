WEATHER WATCH: June 16, 2017

Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

It will be hot in the Sierra foothills and San Joaquin Valley for the next seven to 10 days. The mountains are a good escape, where there's lots of water, snow above 9,000 feet, and comfortable days and cool nights.

An excessive heat warning is in effect as of Saturday as triple-digit temperatures will dominate the forecast for the next week. If you think Saturday’s high of 101 is hot, wait until Wednesday when a record-breaking 108 is predicted.

That’s also the first day of summer and it will be a scorcher. Nighttime lows will be in the 70s with no relief until next weekend.

Three Rivers Library is a designated cooling center for those who need relief; call 561-4564 for hours.    

