WEATHER WATCH: June 16, 2017

An excessive heat warning is in effect as of Saturday as triple-digit temperatures will dominate the forecast for the next week. If you think Saturday’s high of 101 is hot, wait until Wednesday when a record-breaking 108 is predicted.

That’s also the first day of summer and it will be a scorcher. Nighttime lows will be in the 70s with no relief until next weekend.

Three Rivers Library is a designated cooling center for those who need relief; call 561-4564 for hours.