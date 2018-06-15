WEATHER WATCH: June 15, 2018

Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Although the snowmelt runoff has peaked in local waterways, the rivers are still icy-cold and swift, while stream crossings can be treacherous. Use caution around all fast-moving water and err on the side of safety.

The June solstice, when summer arrives in the Northern Hemisphere, is coming up on Thursday, June 21. For the Northern Hemisphere, this solstice marks the longest day of the year.

Early dawns. Long days. Late sunsets. Short nights. The sun is at its height each day as it crosses the sky. Meanwhile, south of the equator, winter begins.

Spring will bid goodbye by providing a couple of 80-degree days before the mercury climbs back into the high 90s and gets stuck there.

